“Tacha Shines at AMVCA 10 with $100,000 Outfit”

Tacha, the vibrant personality known for her stint on BBNaija and her media engagements, recently stunned attendees at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). During an interview with content creator Timi Agbaje, she revealed the jaw-dropping cost of her outfit for the event.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response to Agbaje’s inquiry about her outfit expenses compared to the previous year’s, Tacha confidently stated that her attire for the evening came with a hefty price tag of $100,000, equivalent to approximately 140 million naira.

Tacha’s presence on the red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. She graced the event in an exquisite all-white dress, intricately adorned with shimmering stones that caught the light with every movement. The ensemble featured a captivating floating bust design on her shoulders, adding an extra layer of elegance to her appearance.

To complement her stunning outfit, Tacha wore a flowing cape that trailed behind her, exuding grace and sophistication with every step. She accessorized her look with a matching handbag, completing the ensemble with a seamless blend of style and glamour.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...