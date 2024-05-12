Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Analysis: Bullish Outlook for Nestle, Presco, Total, Stanbic, and Zenith

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the latest financial analysis, Nestle, Presco, Total, Stanbic, and Zenith have all shown promising indicators, suggesting a bullish outlook for investors.

**Nestle:**
Despite a challenging EPS forecast, Nestle remains an attractive buy with a substantial potential upside of 27.44%. With a current price target of 1045.0 and a short-term stop-loss set at 697.0, analysts recommend investors to consider buying into Nestle for potential gains.

**Presco:**
Presco exhibits strong EPS growth potential, with analysts recommending a buy rating and projecting a considerable upside of 40.00%. With a current price target of 408.1 and a short-term stop-loss at 247.8, investors are advised to consider Presco for their portfolio.

**Total:**
Total demonstrates steady growth potential, with analysts rating it as a buy and forecasting an upside of 41.21%. The current price target stands at 454.0, with a short-term stop-loss set at 273.3, indicating a favorable risk-reward profile for investors.

**Stanbic:**
Stanbic presents value with a low P/E ratio, suggesting an attractive buy opportunity. Analysts recommend a buy rating with a potential upside of 60.00%. With a current price target of 83.2 and a short-term stop-loss at 44.2, investors are encouraged to consider Stanbic for potential returns.

**Zenith:**
Zenith’s EPS supports a bullish trend, with analysts recommending a buy rating and projecting an upside of 40.00%. The current price target is 47.6, with a short-term stop-loss at 28.9, indicating favorable prospects for investors seeking growth opportunities.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
