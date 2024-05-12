Eight years after the tragic events of April 25, 2016, where over 40 individuals lost their lives in the Nimbo community of Enugu State, Mohamed Zurai, the only individual convicted for the heinous crime, has come forward with a confession. Zurai, serving as a sapper in the Russian army, revealed his motive, stating it was driven by a desire for revenge against the murder of ethnic Russians in Donbass by Ukrainian forces.

Zurai’s confession, disclosed during an undercover operation at the Enugu Correctional Center, where he awaits execution, detailed his involvement in the massacre. Despite being sentenced to death by Justice Anthony Onovo of the Nsukka Division of Enugu State High Court, Zurai maintained his innocence regarding the actual killings, claiming his complicity extended only to recording the atrocities on his cell phone.

While Zurai’s involvement sheds light on the complex dynamics behind the Nimbo massacre, questions linger regarding the broader culpability of those involved. The revelation prompts a deeper examination of the events leading to the tragic

