Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

LASU ASUU Executives Dismissed Over Frivolous Charges Demand Reinstatement

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Five executive council members of the Lagos State University (LASU) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who were dismissed by the school’s governing council over alleged frivolous charges are demanding reinstatement and compensation.

The executives, including Dr. Isaac Akinloye Oyewumi (chairman), Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu (vice chairman), Dr. Anthony Dansu (secretary), Dr. Adeolu Oluwaseyi Oyekan (assistant secretary), and Dr. Oluwakemi Adebisi Aboderin-Shonibare (treasurer), were dismissed between September 2017 and September 2019 under the administration of former LASU Vice Chancellor, Professor Lanre Fagbohun.

In a letter addressed to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State government, they accused the government of foul play in their delayed reinstatement.

The letter, signed by high-Chief Sewude Adeyinka Amosu, the Nukongan (Asiwaju) of Ajido of Badagry, highlighted that the issue had been in the Appeal Court since 2017 and 2019. It mentioned attempts for an out-of-court settlement in 2021, leading to their reinstatement by the new University Governing Council in February 2023.

However, the implementation of the decision was halted by the Lagos State Government, pending the release of the government’s white paper on the 2021 LASU visitation panel, which is yet to be issued. The letter also pointed out instances where individuals involved in similar issues were reabsorbed into the university without waiting for the white paper’s release.

The executives urged for a resolution to the matter, emphasizing that justice delayed is justice denied.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise
Next article
EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

The Editor The Editor -
In anticipation of the May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance...

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Naija247news Naija247news -
Deciphering Electoral Consequences: Whose Burden? In the discourse surrounding electoral...

NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a stand...

UK Based Nigerian Blogger Wanted by Police for Cyberstalking and Murder Allegations

The Editor The Editor -
Dorcas Adeyinka, a Nigerian blogger residing in the United...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

South East 0
In anticipation of the May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance...

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Nigerianism 0
Deciphering Electoral Consequences: Whose Burden? In the discourse surrounding electoral...

NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise

South East 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a stand...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

The Editor - 0