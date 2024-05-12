Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal

LASU ASUU Executives Dismissed Over Frivolous Charges Demand Reinstatement

Five executive council members of the Lagos State University (LASU) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who were dismissed by the school’s governing council over alleged frivolous charges are demanding reinstatement and compensation.

The executives, including Dr. Isaac Akinloye Oyewumi (chairman), Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu (vice chairman), Dr. Anthony Dansu (secretary), Dr. Adeolu Oluwaseyi Oyekan (assistant secretary), and Dr. Oluwakemi Adebisi Aboderin-Shonibare (treasurer), were dismissed between September 2017 and September 2019 under the administration of former LASU Vice Chancellor, Professor Lanre Fagbohun.

In a letter addressed to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State government, they accused the government of foul play in their delayed reinstatement.

The letter, signed by high-Chief Sewude Adeyinka Amosu, the Nukongan (Asiwaju) of Ajido of Badagry, highlighted that the issue had been in the Appeal Court since 2017 and 2019. It mentioned attempts for an out-of-court settlement in 2021, leading to their reinstatement by the new University Governing Council in February 2023.

However, the implementation of the decision was halted by the Lagos State Government, pending the release of the government’s white paper on the 2021 LASU visitation panel, which is yet to be issued. The letter also pointed out instances where individuals involved in similar issues were reabsorbed into the university without waiting for the white paper’s release.

The executives urged for a resolution to the matter, emphasizing that justice delayed is justice denied.

