News Analysis

Prince Harry, Meghan Concludes Nigeria Visit, Highlights Mental Health Support

By: The Editor

Date:

Headline: British Royal Couple Concludes Nigeria Visit,

The British Royal couple concluded their three-day visit to Nigeria with a focus on the Invictus Games, a noble initiative aiding military personnel and veterans in overcoming physical and mental health challenges. Arriving in Lagos on Sunday after attending events in Abuja and Kaduna, Prince Harry and Meghan received commendation from Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu for their dedication to supporting Nigeria’s military community, particularly in addressing mental health issues.

The Invictus Games, aimed at helping currently serving members of the Military as well as veterans, aims to overcome their physical or mental health illness or injury, which eventually helps them develop a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem. Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed Prince Harry and Meghan for their impactful work with Nigeria’s military men, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health concerns among service members.

Throughout their visit, the royal couple participated in various events promoting mental health awareness and rehabilitation efforts for wounded soldiers. Their engagement underscores the significance of international collaboration in supporting military personnel and veterans in their journey towards recovery and well-being.

