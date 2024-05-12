Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Arrive in Lagos for Three-Day Visit to Nigeria

Prince Harry, accompanied by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has touched down in Lagos, Nigeria, commencing a three-day tour of the country. Their packed itinerary includes a meeting with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House in Marina.

The visit comes as Prince Harry continues his support for the Invictus Games, an initiative he founded to aid wounded military veterans. Upon their arrival on Friday, the royal couple wasted no time in engaging with local communities and promoting the sporting event.

During their time in Lagos, they participated in the Dream Big Basketball clinic organized by the Giant of Africa Foundation at Ilupeju Grammar School. The couple received praise from Masai Ujiri, President of the Foundation, for their efforts in inspiring African youth through sports.

Expressing enthusiasm for empowering African youth, Prince Harry and Meghan reiterated the significance of initiatives aimed at fostering growth and development.

In Abuja, Prince Harry’s team, dressed in yellow, faced off against a squad led by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff in an exhibition match. Despite an early lead, Prince Harry’s team, comprising players with various disabilities, faced defeat.

Later, at a reception for military families, the royal couple enjoyed traditional dance performances, showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and talent in acrobatics.

