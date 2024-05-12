Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a stand against Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, regarding a purported verification exercise that has resulted in many workers going unpaid for over seven months.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a circular obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday and signed by Okoro Ogbonnaya, state chairman, and Emma Alozie, the state secretary, the NLC instructed civil and public servants to disregard another directive from the government to upload their documents online from May 10 to May 31, 2024.

The NLC expressed concerns about the first verification exercise, which many workers have yet to undergo, leading to prolonged salary withholdings. The State Executive Council (SEC) of the Congress, after an emergency meeting, condemned the government’s handling of the situation and issued several resolutions:

1. The NLC criticized the government for organizing the verification exercise without consulting Labour, the umbrella body for workers.
2. The Congress deemed the new verification exercise as regressive, contrary to the governor’s initial objective of eliminating ghost workers.
3. Another verification exercise shortly after the first one was deemed detrimental to workers, especially considering the prevailing economic challenges.
4. Requiring workers to go online posed an additional financial burden, exacerbating their financial difficulties.
5. The government was urged to halt the exercise promptly to prevent potential industrial unrest in the state.

Consequently, the SEC resolved that no Abia worker in the MDAs and the 17 Local Government Areas should participate in any form of online verification until the issue is addressed through discussions between Labour and the Government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
UK Based Nigerian Blogger Wanted by Police for Cyberstalking and Murder Allegations
Next article
Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

The Editor The Editor -
In anticipation of the May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance...

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Naija247news Naija247news -
Deciphering Electoral Consequences: Whose Burden? In the discourse surrounding electoral...

Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
LASU ASUU Executives Dismissed Over Frivolous Charges Demand Reinstatement Five...

UK Based Nigerian Blogger Wanted by Police for Cyberstalking and Murder Allegations

The Editor The Editor -
Dorcas Adeyinka, a Nigerian blogger residing in the United...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

South East 0
In anticipation of the May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance...

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Nigerianism 0
Deciphering Electoral Consequences: Whose Burden? In the discourse surrounding electoral...

Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal

ASUU 0
LASU ASUU Executives Dismissed Over Frivolous Charges Demand Reinstatement Five...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

The Editor - 0