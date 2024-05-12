NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a stand against Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, regarding a purported verification exercise that has resulted in many workers going unpaid for over seven months.

In a circular obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday and signed by Okoro Ogbonnaya, state chairman, and Emma Alozie, the state secretary, the NLC instructed civil and public servants to disregard another directive from the government to upload their documents online from May 10 to May 31, 2024.

The NLC expressed concerns about the first verification exercise, which many workers have yet to undergo, leading to prolonged salary withholdings. The State Executive Council (SEC) of the Congress, after an emergency meeting, condemned the government’s handling of the situation and issued several resolutions:

1. The NLC criticized the government for organizing the verification exercise without consulting Labour, the umbrella body for workers.

2. The Congress deemed the new verification exercise as regressive, contrary to the governor’s initial objective of eliminating ghost workers.

3. Another verification exercise shortly after the first one was deemed detrimental to workers, especially considering the prevailing economic challenges.

4. Requiring workers to go online posed an additional financial burden, exacerbating their financial difficulties.

5. The government was urged to halt the exercise promptly to prevent potential industrial unrest in the state.

Consequently, the SEC resolved that no Abia worker in the MDAs and the 17 Local Government Areas should participate in any form of online verification until the issue is addressed through discussions between Labour and the Government.

