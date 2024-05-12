Leaders Across Party Lines Rally to Protect Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters

In a remarkable display of unity and solidarity, leaders and elders from various political parties in Rivers State have joined forces to urge Governor Siminalayi Fubara to refrain from any actions aimed at altering structures at the House of Assembly quarters along Aba Road in Port Harcourt. The distinguished group, comprising former and current members of the National Assembly, local government chairmen, and opinion leaders, convened on Sunday, May 12, for an impromptu visit to the quarters to assess the condition of the buildings.

Their intervention comes in response to reports of the governor’s recent visit to the facility and speculations regarding plans to renovate the estate, which currently accommodates the esteemed chamber of the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

Accompanied by prominent stakeholders from the state, the leaders were warmly received by Amaewhule and other lawmakers, who guided them on a tour of the complex and the auditorium serving as the lawmakers’ chamber.

Amaewhule expressed concern over what he described as a grand scheme by the governor to dismantle the structures, similar to the demolition of the House of Assembly Complex along Moacow Road, which prevented legislative activities.

He emphasized that the buildings were in excellent condition, fully operational, and presently occupied by lawmakers and their families. Amaewhule condemned the governor’s alleged forceful entry into the quarters, facilitated by thugs and armed personnel, asserting that the estate remained the property of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Speaking to the elders, Amaewhule emphasized the significance of their visit and reiterated that the estate belonged to the legislative body, not the governor’s office. He underscored the need for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law, asserting that any attempt to interfere with the structures would constitute an assault on democracy and the rights of residents.

Highlighting the legal injunctions in favor of the House of Assembly, Amaewhule emphasized the governor’s obligation to uphold court orders and refrain from unauthorized intervention in legislative affairs.

The leaders’ visit garnered support from various quarters, with Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, stressing the importance of defending democratic institutions and the rule of law. He lauded the integrity of the structures and warned against any actions that could undermine democracy in the state.

The visit also witnessed strong statements from other leaders, including former Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Ibani, and Senator Olaka Nwogu, who condemned any attempts to disrupt legislative activities and called for adherence to constitutional principles.

The unity demonstrated by leaders across party lines underscores the collective resolve to safeguard democratic norms and institutions in Rivers State. As discussions continue, the leaders remain committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the sanctity of the legislative quarters.

