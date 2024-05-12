Menu
Nollywood

Kehinde Bankole and Wale Ojo Shine at 2024 AMVCA Awards

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

At the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Kehinde Bankole claimed the title of Best Lead Actress for her standout performance in “ADIRE,” while Wale Ojo secured the accolade for Best Lead Actor for his role in “Breath of Life.”

Bankole’s victory was well-deserved, with tough competition from contenders such as Segilola Ogidan, Lucie Debay, and Funke Akindele. Meanwhile, Ojo emerged victorious among a formidable lineup of male lead actors, including Stan Nze, Marc Zinga, and Richard Mofe Damijo.

The full list of winners from the event showcases a diverse range of talent across various categories, with notable mentions including Genoveva Umeh for Best Supporting Actress in “Breath of Life,” and Ademola Adedoyin for Best Supporting Actor in the same film.

Other highlights include Campbell Precious winning Best Makeup for “Mami Wata,” and Chimezie Imo receiving the Trailblazer Award. Idowu Phillips, also known as Iya Rainbow, and Richard Mofe Damijo were honored with Industry Merit Awards for their contributions to the industry.

The AMVCA ceremony celebrated excellence in both digital content and traditional filmmaking, showcasing the vibrant and dynamic landscape of African cinema.

"Breath of Life" Takes Top Honors at 10th AMVCA Edition
Comedian Layi Wasabi Clinches Best Digital Content Creator Award at 2024 AMVCA
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

