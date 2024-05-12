IPOB Demands Steady Power Supply or Exit from South East, Condemns EEDC’s Practices

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stern ultimatum to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), urging them to ensure consistent power provision in the South East or face expulsion from the region. In a statement released by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group criticized EEDC for both irregular power supply and excessive billing practices.

Powerful denounced EEDC’s alleged manipulation of electricity consumers through inflated estimated bills, labeling it as deceptive and exploitative. He emphasized that the people of the South East have long suffered from inadequate power supply and unjust billing, causing undue financial strain on households.

Furthermore, IPOB rejected EEDC’s attempts to dismiss their grievances as misinformation, asserting that their criticisms are grounded in factual evidence and firsthand experiences of the community. Powerful highlighted the urgent need for EEDC to provide free prepaid meters to consumers, as seen in other regions, to ensure fair billing based on actual consumption.

The statement also called out EEDC’s failure to address infrastructure vandalism and mismanagement of repairs, which exacerbates the power supply crisis in the region. IPOB challenged EEDC to transparently disclose the terms of agreements with state governments and provide evidence of Chairman Emeka Offor’s purported contributions to the South East.

In conclusion, IPOB demanded immediate action from EEDC to rectify the power supply situation in the South East or prepare to face consequences, including potential expulsion from the region.

