Genoveva Umeh Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2024 AMVCA Awards

Genoveva Umeh has secured the title of Best Supporting Actress at the ongoing 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her outstanding performance in the movie “Breath of Life.”

Umeh emerged victorious among a competitive field of nominees, including Joke Silva (“Over the Bridge”), Fathia Williams (“Jagun Jagun – The Warrior”), Bimbo Akintola (“The Black Book”), Eliane Umuhire (“Omen”), Tana Adelana (“Ijogbon – Chaos”), and Ejiro Onojaife (“The Origin: Madam Koi Koi”).

