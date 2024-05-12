FGN Eurobonds Yield Over 8% Amidst Weekly Trading Trends – May 10, 2024

As of Friday, May 10, 2024, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds continue to trade with yields surpassing the 8% mark, reflecting ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiment.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Here’s a snapshot of the weekly trading data for FGN Eurobonds:
– **7.625% due 21-NOV-2025:** With a yield of 7.9%, this bond is trading at a price of 99.55 Naira, reflecting a slight decrease in yield by 0.17%.
– **6.50% due NOV 28, 2027:** Trading at a price of 93.26 Naira, this bond offers a yield of 8.8%, experiencing a marginal decrease in yield by 0.09%.
– **6.125% due SEP 28, 2028:** Yielding at 9.2%, this bond is priced at 89.19 Naira, with a decrease in yield by 0.12%.
– **8.375% due MAR 24, 2029:** Priced at 95.66 Naira, this bond yields 9.5%, showing a decrease in yield by 0.08%.
– **7.143% due FEB 23, 2030:** Trading at 88.94 Naira, this bond yields 9.7%, with a decrease in yield by 0.11%.
– **8.747% due JAN 21, 2031:** Offering a yield of 9.8%, this bond is priced at 94.98 Naira, experiencing a decrease in yield by 0.06%.
– **7.875% due 16-FEB-2032:** With a yield of 10.0%, this bond is priced at 88.69 Naira, showing a decrease in yield by 0.09%.
– **7.375% due SEP 28, 2033:** Trading at 84.42 Naira, this bond yields 10.0%, with a decrease in yield by 0.10%.
– **7.696% due FEB 23, 2038:** Yielding at 10.4%, this bond is priced at 80.32 Naira, showing a decrease in yield by 0.11%.
– **7.625% due NOV 28, 2047:** Priced at 76.37 Naira, this bond offers a yield of 10.3%, experiencing a decrease in yield by 0.14%.
– **9.248% due JAN 21, 2049:** Trading at 90.76 Naira, this bond yields 10.3%, with a decrease in yield by 0.09%.
– **8.25% due SEP 28, 2051:** Offering a yield of 10.5%, this bond is priced at 79.79 Naira, showing a decrease in yield by 0.07%.
These figures reflect the current market sentiment and provide insights into the performance of FGN Eurobonds amidst prevailing economic conditions.
