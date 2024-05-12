Credit Expansion to Nigerian Govt and Private Sector Surges Year-on-Year Amidst Tightened CBN Measures

The latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals a significant year-on-year increase in total credit extended to both the federal government and the private sector. Total credit to the private sector grew by 12% to N71.21 trillion in March 2024 from N63.6 trillion in the same period of 2023, while credit to the federal government surged by 150.4% to N19.6 trillion from N9.4 trillion in the previous year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This expansion is attributed to the improved economic activity following the post-COVID recovery, indicating increased demand for credit by major businesses despite the prevailing high interest rate environment. The data also suggests an uptick in total banking system liquidity, providing more lending opportunities for banks. The CBN’s initiatives to boost credit delivery, such as increasing the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) policy and targeted intervention programs for sectors like trade, agriculture, and manufacturing, have also contributed to this growth.

However, on a monthly basis, there was a decline in credit to both the private sector and the government. Total private sector credit fell by 11.9% month-on-month to N71.2 trillion in March 2024 from N80.9 trillion in the previous month, while credit to the government dropped by 42.3% month-on-month to N19.6 trillion from N33.9 trillion. The tightening measures implemented by the CBN, including multiple policy rate hikes to achieve price stability, have impacted borrowing costs and contributed to this decline.

Despite these challenges, there has been a significant increase in total monetary aggregates, with the money supply and broad money supply (M2 and M3) soaring by 69% and 66% year-on-year, respectively, to N93.8 trillion and N94.6 trillion in March 2024. However, these aggregates experienced a slight decrease month-on-month due to the impact of the MPC’s tightening measures.

The full effects of the CBN’s policy rate hikes are expected to continue affecting the economy, with businesses seeking alternative funding options in the local debt market through the issuance of commercial papers. While total credit growth may remain slow, businesses will explore additional funding avenues amidst rising prices, while the federal government will continue to explore various funding options with lower debt servicing requirements to meet its project funding and investment obligations.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...