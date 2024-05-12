Comedian Layi Wasabi Clinches Best Digital Content Creator Award at 2024 AMVCA

Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, better known as Layi Wasabi, has secured the coveted title of Best Digital Content Creator at the ongoing 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his exceptional work on Medical Negligence.

Taking to the stage in his signature humorous style, Layi charmed the audience with his witty speech as he expressed gratitude for the prestigious award.

“Thank you, MultiChoice, for granting me this award among multiple contestants,” he quipped.

The Best Digital Content category celebrates the burgeoning realm of online entertainment, spotlighting creators who have captivated audiences with their engaging and innovative content. Among the nominees were Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay) for “National Treasure,” Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko, and Jemima Osunde for “Hello Neighbour,” and Maryam Apaokagi-Greene for “The Boyfriend.”

