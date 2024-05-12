Menu
Nollywood

“Breath of Life” Takes Top Honors at 10th AMVCA Edition

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) saw “Breath of Life” clinching the prestigious Best Movie award. With an impressive tally of 11 nominations spanning various categories, including Best Director and Best Lead Actor, the film secured victory in six.

Wale Ojo, the lead actor, emerged triumphant in the Best Actor category, while BB Sasore claimed the Best Director accolade. Ademola Adedoyin’s performance earned him the Best Supporting Actor title, with Genoveva Umeh and Grey Jones Ossai securing Best Supporting Actress and Best Sound Design, respectively.

Produced by the renowned Eku Edewor, “Breath of Life” is a compelling narrative of faith and destiny, set against the backdrop of the 1950s. At its core is the character of Timi, portrayed with remarkable depth and conviction by Wale Ọjọ, whose encounter with Elijah sets in motion a transformative journey of purpose and destiny.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

