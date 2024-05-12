Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

By: The Editor

Date:

In anticipation of the May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance day, the Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement (IBN) has condemned the Nigeria-Biafra civil war as a grave injustice against the people of the South East region. The movement insists that those complicit in the atrocities must be held accountable without delay.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Uche Mefor, the convener of IBN, made this assertion in a statement released to the press in Owerri, emphasizing the significance of commemorating the Biafra war on May 30th. He urged Igbo communities worldwide to observe the day through prayers and reflection.

“Mefor stressed the importance of honoring the memories of fallen heroes and heroines of the Biafra war, emphasizing that May 30th remains sacred as a day to remember their sacrifices. He called upon Igbo-Biafrans and the entire South-East region to pay tribute to those who stood against the genocidal violence directed at Biafrans,” the statement read.

The IBN and the Indigenous People of Igbo Nation for Self-Determination urged Igbo-Biafrans to observe the occasion with solemnity and offer prayers at their workplaces, places of worship, and wherever they may be. They expressed hope that the spirits of the fallen heroes and heroines would continue to seek justice until those responsible for the crimes against Biafrans confess and face accountability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Naija247news Naija247news -
Deciphering Electoral Consequences: Whose Burden? In the discourse surrounding electoral...

Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
LASU ASUU Executives Dismissed Over Frivolous Charges Demand Reinstatement Five...

NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a stand...

UK Based Nigerian Blogger Wanted by Police for Cyberstalking and Murder Allegations

The Editor The Editor -
Dorcas Adeyinka, a Nigerian blogger residing in the United...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Nigerianism 0
Deciphering Electoral Consequences: Whose Burden? In the discourse surrounding electoral...

Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Faces Backlash Over LASU ASUU Executives’ Dismissal

ASUU 0
LASU ASUU Executives Dismissed Over Frivolous Charges Demand Reinstatement Five...

NLC Criticizes Abia State Governor Over Unpaid Workers Amidst Verification Exercise

South East 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a stand...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

EmiLoKan: A Burden Of Electoral Consequences, By Raphael Adebayo

Naija247news - 0