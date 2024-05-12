Biafra May 30th: IBN Calls for Justice Ahead of Remembrance Day

In anticipation of the May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance day, the Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement (IBN) has condemned the Nigeria-Biafra civil war as a grave injustice against the people of the South East region. The movement insists that those complicit in the atrocities must be held accountable without delay.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Uche Mefor, the convener of IBN, made this assertion in a statement released to the press in Owerri, emphasizing the significance of commemorating the Biafra war on May 30th. He urged Igbo communities worldwide to observe the day through prayers and reflection.

“Mefor stressed the importance of honoring the memories of fallen heroes and heroines of the Biafra war, emphasizing that May 30th remains sacred as a day to remember their sacrifices. He called upon Igbo-Biafrans and the entire South-East region to pay tribute to those who stood against the genocidal violence directed at Biafrans,” the statement read.

The IBN and the Indigenous People of Igbo Nation for Self-Determination urged Igbo-Biafrans to observe the occasion with solemnity and offer prayers at their workplaces, places of worship, and wherever they may be. They expressed hope that the spirits of the fallen heroes and heroines would continue to seek justice until those responsible for the crimes against Biafrans confess and face accountability.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...