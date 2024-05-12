Menu
Analysts Place Strong "Buy" Rating on Fidelity Bank Shares

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Fidelity Bank Receives Strong “Buy” Rating from Analysts

Leading investment advisory firms have issued favorable recommendations for Fidelity Bank, endorsing it as an attractive stock poised to deliver substantial returns for investors. These endorsements come following comprehensive research into the bank’s operational performance, growth strategies, and management quality.

Analysts from renowned firms such as Afrinvest Group, FSDH Capital, and CardinalStone have assigned Fidelity Bank a “buy” rating, signaling to investors the potential for significant gains in the bank’s stock value. These ratings are based on rigorous evaluations of key performance indicators and market trends, indicating confidence in the bank’s ability to generate robust returns for shareholders.

According to CardinalStone, Fidelity Bank’s share price has the potential to double, underpinned by its strong earnings growth and expanding profitability in core banking operations. Similarly, FSDH Capital has included Fidelity Bank in its “FSDH Top Picks,” a selection of stocks deemed most appealing to discerning investors based on pricing history, dividend records, and fundamental values.

Afrinvest’s assessment, which places emphasis on valuation methodologies like the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, highlights Fidelity Bank’s fair value estimate, projecting significant upside potential of more than 35%. This projection positions the bank as an attractive option for investors seeking to hedge against inflation while maximizing returns.

Recent operational reports from Fidelity Bank underscore its robust performance, with gross earnings soaring by 65% to N555.83 billion in the year ended December 31, 2023. The bank’s bottom-line performance was equally impressive, with net profit after tax increasing by 99% to N99.46 billion, translating to a substantial jump in earnings per share (EPS) by 93% to N3.11.

In the first quarter of 2024, Fidelity Bank continued its impressive trajectory, with gross earnings surging by 89.9% to N192.1 billion. The bank’s solid performance was driven by growth across income lines, particularly in interest and non-interest income, reflecting its resilience and agility amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, attributed the bank’s success to its unwavering focus on customer-centricity, digital innovation, and operational excellence. She expressed confidence in the bank’s strategic direction, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders.

With a track record of excellence and a strong presence in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Fidelity Bank has garnered numerous accolades, including recognition as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria. These achievements underscore the bank’s reputation as a leading financial institution committed to delivering superior value to its customers and investors alike.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
