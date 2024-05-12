Menu
Lifestyle News

Air Peace Welcomes Prince Harry, Meghan on Nigerian Tour

By: The Editor

Date:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were hosted by Nigerian carrier Air Peace on Sunday as they traveled from Abuja to Lagos aboard its Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. Upon arrival at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, they were greeted by a delegation including military personnel, Air Peace Chairman Dr. Allen Onyema, and government officials.

The couple was treated to an energetic cultural display by a local dance ensemble, adding to their warm reception. The royal visit marked the continuation of their three-day private tour of Nigeria, which began on Friday, May 10. Arriving in Abuja earlier that day at the invitation of the Nigerian military, Prince Harry and Meghan promoted the Invictus Games, an initiative supporting wounded and sick service members and veterans.

Expressing their excitement for the visit, they eagerly anticipated experiencing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and engaging with its vibrant community.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

