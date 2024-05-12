Abuja Residents Lament as Garri Prices Soar in FCT, Marking 112.34% Year-on-Year Increase

Rising Garri Prices in FCT Spark Concern Among Residents, Point to Escalating Food Inflation

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed growing concerns over the escalating cost of garri, a staple food item, which they say is becoming increasingly unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

According to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Food Price Report, the average price of 1kg of white garri surged by 112.34% year-on-year, from N353.16 in March 2023 to N749.89 in March 2024. Month-on-month, the price increased by 3.66% from N723.45 in February 2024 to N749.89 in March 2024.

Garri, made from fresh cassava roots, is a staple food in Nigeria and comes in two varieties: white and yellow. It is commonly consumed as “Eba” when cooked with hot water and paired with various soups or as a refreshing drink when soaked in cold or room temperature water with groundnut, sugar, or milk.

Market surveys conducted in various locations across the FCT reveal significant price hikes. A mudu (a local measurement) of garri, both white and yellow, is now being sold for between N1,100 to N1,500, while a bag ranges from N70,000 to N90,000.

Commenting on the situation, Egunor Odafe, a civil servant, lamented the increasing prices, stating that staple foods like garri have become too expensive for many Nigerians to afford. Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the broader impact on food security and the economy.

Food sellers are also feeling the pinch, with many forced to increase prices to maintain profitability. Theresa John, a food vendor, mentioned adjusting the price of Eba wraps from N200 to N500 due to rising garri costs.

Traders note that the price variation depends on the garri’s origin, with variants from Agbor, Delta State, typically commanding higher prices than those from Benue. Customers are increasingly seeking alternatives, including corn flour, to cope with the affordability challenge.

The situation underscores the urgent need for measures to address food inflation and ensure food security in Nigeria, as rising prices threaten the accessibility of essential food items for many Nigerians.

