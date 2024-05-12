10th AMVCA Awards: Femi Adebayo’s “Jagun Jagun” Wins Best Costume Design

The prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) commenced its 10th edition on Saturday night, with Femi Adebayo’s “Jagun Jagun” securing the coveted title of Best Costume Design.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a similar vein, Campbell Precious Arebamen from the movie crew of “Mami Wata” clinched the award for Best Make-Up.

Arebamen triumphed over strong contenders including Francesca Otaigbe, Hadizat Gambo of “Mojiisola,” Hakeem Onilogbo of “Jagun Jagun,” and Feyisayo Oyebisi of “A Tribe Called Judah.”

Expressing her joy to the media, Campbell Precious Arebamen credited her director for her success and revealed that this was her second award at the AMVCA.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...