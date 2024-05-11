Xejet Aircraft Skids Off Runway at Lagos Airport, FAAN Closes Runway 18L

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed that an Xejet aircraft, arriving from Abuja to Lagos, skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at 11:29 AM. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) promptly closed Runway 18L following the incident.

The aircraft, registered as 5N-BZZ, was carrying 52 passengers when the incident occurred. Fortunately, a fire and rescue team was on standby to aid in the safe evacuation of passengers.

NSIB stated, “An aircraft belonging to XeJet Airline skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport this morning. A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident.”

This incident follows a similar one last month involving a Dana MD-82 aircraft, which led to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, ordering the carrier’s suspension for a comprehensive audit. Keyamo emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of air travel and preventing any accidents caused by negligence or regulatory shortcomings.

