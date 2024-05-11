Menu
South South

Wike Vs Gov.Fubara Rivary Sparks Anarchy In Rivers State Political Climate

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The political unrest in Rivers State is escalating, hinting at potential anarchy as Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration faces turbulent times. Since its inception last year, the administration has witnessed the appointment of three Speakers, signaling deep-rooted issues within the state.

What began as a rift between political heavyweight Nyesom Wike and his protege, Governor Fubara, has snowballed into a crisis teetering on the edge of catastrophe. The recent installment of Rt Hon Victor Oko Jumbo as Speaker, alongside a 3-member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction, has heightened tensions and uncertainty.

The immediate task at hand for the new Speaker appears to be the swearing-in of caretaker committee chairmen for the state’s twenty-three local government areas, as the incumbent council chairmen’s tenure is set to expire soon. However, the absence of conduct for elections to fill vacant positions remains a critical point of contention.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) reluctance to address this issue has left many questioning the commission’s impartiality and adherence to constitutional obligations. Meanwhile, Governor Fubara’s actions, including the recent declaration of non-recognition for the 27 APC lawmakers, have further fueled the fire of discord.

The opposition party, APC, has voiced concerns over the Governor’s leadership style, labeling it dictatorial and detrimental to the state’s welfare. Despite these challenges, Governor Fubara continues to consolidate power through public events, drawing criticism for alleged extravagant spending amidst widespread economic hardship.

As tensions mount and the political landscape remains fraught with uncertainty, the fate of Rivers State hangs in the balance, with the potential for further turmoil looming large.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

