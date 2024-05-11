Menu
South South

Rivers State Assembly Quarters Under Police Protection Amidst Political Turmoil

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Rivers State House of Assembly quarters on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, received heavy police presence yesterday, with approximately 30 armed officers deployed to safeguard the premises. This move follows allegations by the pro-Wike factional Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, that the complex faced imminent demolition by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The heightened security measures coincide with a Rivers State High Court ruling barring the 27 lawmakers led by Amaewhule from further legislative activities. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denounced some of Governor Fubara’s actions as grounds for impeachment.

In response to reports of a plenary session by pro-Wike legislators, Governor Fubara relocated the House of Assembly to the Auditorium in the Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt, citing Executive Order 001 of December 14, 2023.

While no restrictions were imposed on entry or exit from the estate, concerns over the alleged planned demolition prompted vigilance from anti-Fubara lawmakers and APC chieftains.

Amidst the tensions, a pro-Fubara group, Sim Media Volunteers (SMV), called for police restraint and adherence to rules of engagement, fearing further escalation could lead to anarchy.

Meanwhile, the APC Caretaker Committee chairman in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, visited lawmakers loyal to Minister Nyesom Wike, pledging party support amidst the ongoing face-off.

The pro-Wike legislators, in a plenary session, criticized Governor Fubara’s governance style and sought intervention from national political figures, including President Bola Tinubu.

In a separate development, a court injunction restrained the pro-Wike lawmakers from legislative activities pending further legal proceedings, adding to the litigations stemming from the political crisis.

Amidst the turmoil, the APC cautioned Governor Fubara against disregarding the constitution and assuming absolute power over the Assembly.

The crisis in Rivers State drew concern from Chief Olabode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, who urged immediate intervention to prevent further escalation and protect Nigeria’s democratic stability.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent.

