Political parties

Rivers crisis: Why F.C.T Minister Wike Is Fighting Gov Fubura – Secondus

By: The Editor

Date:

Former PDP Chairman Accuses Political Opponents of Targeting Rivers State Governor for Preventing State Looting

Prince Uche Secondus, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubura, is facing political persecution from his adversaries for his efforts to curb state looting. Secondus asserted that the ongoing political crisis in the state is instigated by individuals seeking unrestricted access to state finances, a demand the governor has vehemently opposed.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, Secondus pointed fingers at former Governor of the state, now Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the mastermind behind Fubura’s political turmoil. He criticized Wike’s conduct, statements, and ongoing feud with the governor, suggesting that Wike’s actions have tarnished the state’s reputation.

Secondus questioned Wike’s contributions to Rivers State during his tenure as governor and now as minister, alleging that Wike’s policies led to the departure of investors from the state. He emphasized the need for Wike to apologize to former Governor Peter Odili and his wife, Patience Jonathan, for his public disparagement of them.

Additionally, Secondus called on Wike to be transparent about the management of state funds, citing allegations of mismanagement and squandering of resources during Wike’s tenure. He warned that continued media attacks against political leaders in Rivers State could escalate into a national crisis if left unchecked.

Secondus appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and urge Wike to cease actions that exacerbate political tensions in Rivers State, emphasizing that the people of Rivers State were responsible for Wike’s rise to power.

The Editor
The Editor

