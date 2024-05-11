Menu
Economy

Reasons Why Africa must grow its own food for Food Self-Sufficiency

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Despite Africa’s vast fertile lands, the continent faces a significant challenge in achieving food self-sufficiency. According to the 2022 Global Report on Food Crises, approximately 140 million Africans suffer from acute food insecurity, with one in five going to bed hungry. In regions plagued by insecurity and insurgency, farming communities are forced to abandon their lands, exacerbating the food crisis.

This heavy reliance on foreign aid and food imports highlights a critical issue: the neglect of agriculture. Subsistence farming dominates the sector, with farmers lacking access to modern tools and techniques. Consequently, production falls short of meeting the continent’s needs, leading to high levels of food imports.

Governments have struggled to implement effective policies and programs to support farmers. Despite yearly initiatives, many programs are either abandoned or fail to reach their intended beneficiaries. However, with proper governance, investment, and modern farming techniques, Africa has the potential to not only feed its population but also become a major exporter of food.

Achieving food self-sufficiency is crucial for reshaping Africa’s image and narrative as a continent dependent on aid. With concerted efforts and strategic interventions, Africa can harness its agricultural potential to ensure food security and prosperity for its people.

Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore Turns Down IMF Loans, Asserts Country's Financial Sovereignity
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

