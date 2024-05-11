Nigerian Govt to Introduce Citizenship Studies Across All Education Levels, Says NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has announced plans for the Federal Government to introduce Citizenship Studies as a core subject at all levels of education in Nigeria.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General of NOA, made this disclosure during a Town Hall Meeting with Stakeholders in Lokoja as part of his working visit to Kogi.

Issa-Onilu emphasized the importance of incorporating Citizenship Studies into the education system to instill the right values and characters in every Nigerian child. He explained that this initiative aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to be responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.

Under this plan, Citizenship Studies will become compulsory subjects and courses in primary, secondary, and tertiary education across the country. The Director-General also announced the launch of 37,000 Citizenship Brigades, with 1,000 brigades per state, to kickstart the initiative in primary and secondary schools.

Furthermore, Issa-Onilu highlighted the ongoing efforts to codify Nigeria’s values through the National Values Charter led by NOA. He stressed the importance of upholding and promoting these values to foster national unity and development.

During the meeting, stakeholders expressed support for NOA’s initiatives and urged the Federal Government to address pressing issues such as reducing petroleum pump prices and reintroducing Religious Studies as a compulsory subject in schools.

The announcement signals a significant step towards enhancing civic education and fostering a sense of national identity and responsibility among Nigerian youths.

