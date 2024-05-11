Levi Ogbonna Returns to Nollywood, Vows to Bring Fresh Perspective to Acting

After pursuing his education in the UK, Nollywood actor Levi Ogbonna is back and determined to make his mark once again in the Nigerian movie industry. Having previously starred in films like ‘Last Idiot’ alongside industry stalwarts like the late Mr. Ibu, Kingsley Ogbonna, and Tony Muonagor, Ogbonna is poised to reignite his acting career.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his return to the industry, Ogbonna promised to deliver a new and refreshing experience to audiences. “I have already started working, and you will see the difference in my works,” he affirmed.

Reflecting on his time away, Ogbonna shared insights gained from his experiences abroad, stating, “Returning to Nollywood has exposed me to diverse cultures and everyday lives of people in distant lands.” He emphasized the dedication and commitment required in acting, urging aspiring actors to approach the craft with seriousness and passion.

Despite his hiatus, Ogbonna expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Nollywood veterans such as Okey Bakassi, Nkem Owoh, Dauda, Victor Osuagwu, Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), highlighting his respect for their contributions to the industry.

