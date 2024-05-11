Xejet Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

May 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An aircraft belonging to a premium services provider Xejet Airlines, has skidded off the runway and plunged into the grass areas of the runway at Lagos Airport.

The aircraft, Embraer 145, with 52 passengers and crew members on board departed Abuja Airport before the incident happened.

The Nation reports that according to sources at the airport, the 18 left Runway has been closed to aircraft traffic as personnel of the Aerodrome Fire and Safety Rescue Unit of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have mobilised to the scene of the incident to rescue the passengers.

Xejet Airlines is a business class-only airline based at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS).

“Another aircraft belonging to Xejet Airlines has skidded off the runway at the Lagos Airport. The incident occurred about 11:29 am, as the plane veered into the grass verge by B5.

“Fire and Rescue personnel are on ground to help in the evacuation of the passengers.(www.naija247news.com).

