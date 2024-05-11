Felabration 2024 Unveils ‘Look and Laugh’ as Theme, Honoring Fela’s Legacy

The Felabration Organising Committee has announced ‘Look and Laugh’ as the theme for the 2024 edition of Felabration, celebrating the life, music, and legacy of Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Yeni Kuti, Head of the Committee, expressed enthusiasm for the theme, highlighting its relevance amidst Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges.

With ‘Look and Laugh,’ Felabration 2024 aims to spark conversations, encourage reflection, and inspire action, continuing Fela’s tradition of social consciousness and innovation through entertainment.

Felabration has become a global cultural event, attracting music enthusiasts, activists, artists, and fans worldwide to commemorate Fela’s enduring impact on music, politics, and culture.

The unveiling of the theme and logo marks the beginning of preparations for the festival in October, promising attendees an enriching experience.

Building on the success of previous years, Felabration 2024 will feature staple activities like ‘The Fela Debates,’ Afrobics Dance Competition, Secondary School Debate, Art Competition, the Dress Fela Fashion Competition, and a 7-day Music concert.

Scheduled to run from Monday, 14 October to Sunday, 20 October 2024, Felabration 2024 pays homage to Fela’s iconic song ‘Look and Laugh,’ known for its sharp critique of modern-day corruption.

