Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Felabration 2024 Unveils ‘Look and Laugh’ as Theme, Honoring Fela’s Legacy

By: The Editor

Date:

The Felabration Organising Committee has announced ‘Look and Laugh’ as the theme for the 2024 edition of Felabration, celebrating the life, music, and legacy of Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Yeni Kuti, Head of the Committee, expressed enthusiasm for the theme, highlighting its relevance amidst Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

With ‘Look and Laugh,’ Felabration 2024 aims to spark conversations, encourage reflection, and inspire action, continuing Fela’s tradition of social consciousness and innovation through entertainment.

Felabration has become a global cultural event, attracting music enthusiasts, activists, artists, and fans worldwide to commemorate Fela’s enduring impact on music, politics, and culture.

The unveiling of the theme and logo marks the beginning of preparations for the festival in October, promising attendees an enriching experience.

Building on the success of previous years, Felabration 2024 will feature staple activities like ‘The Fela Debates,’ Afrobics Dance Competition, Secondary School Debate, Art Competition, the Dress Fela Fashion Competition, and a 7-day Music concert.

Scheduled to run from Monday, 14 October to Sunday, 20 October 2024, Felabration 2024 pays homage to Fela’s iconic song ‘Look and Laugh,’ known for its sharp critique of modern-day corruption.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Rivers State Assembly Quarters Under Police Protection Amidst Political Turmoil
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Assembly Quarters Under Police Protection Amidst Political Turmoil

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Rivers State House of Assembly quarters on Aba...

AMVCA 10: Funke Akindele Poised for Sixth Win, But Faces Stiff Competition

The Editor The Editor -
By BENJAMIN NJOKU Tonight, all eyes will be on the...

Wike Vs Gov.Fubara Rivary Sparks Anarchy In Rivers State Political Climate

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The political unrest in Rivers State is escalating, hinting...

Nigeria’s Democarcy can Only Thrive On Devolution of Power to Drive National Development, Gov.Obaseki Reveals

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In a recent interview, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Assembly Quarters Under Police Protection Amidst Political Turmoil

South South 0
The Rivers State House of Assembly quarters on Aba...

AMVCA 10: Funke Akindele Poised for Sixth Win, But Faces Stiff Competition

Nollywood 0
By BENJAMIN NJOKU Tonight, all eyes will be on the...

Wike Vs Gov.Fubara Rivary Sparks Anarchy In Rivers State Political Climate

South South 0
The political unrest in Rivers State is escalating, hinting...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Rivers State Assembly Quarters Under Police Protection Amidst Political Turmoil

Charles Akpeji - 0