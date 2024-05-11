Menu
Geopolitics

Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore Turns Down IMF Loans, Asserts Country’s Financial Sovereignity

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Captain Ibrahim Traore, the military leader of Burkina Faso, continues to distinguish himself among African leaders by refusing to adhere to the reckless practice of borrowing billions from international organizations like the IMF and the World Bank. Recent reports circulating on social media indicate that Traore has turned down financial assistance from the IMF, showcasing his commitment to safeguarding his country’s long-term interests. While many leaders on the continent have fallen into debt traps due to loans with stringent conditions, Traore’s resolute stance aims to prevent Burkina Faso from facing similar consequences.

Traore firmly believes that the IMF and the World Bank perpetuate economic oppression through their structured operations, keeping countries ensnared in perpetual debt. His bold decision to break away from this cycle demonstrates his dedication to prioritizing the well-being of his people above all else. Notably, Traore’s rejection coincided with the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso delivering a televised lecture titled “No one violates freedom of expression as much as Westerners,” underscoring the country’s stance against Western interference in African affairs. During the address, Mr. Appolinaire Kyelem provided insightful perspectives on why human rights policies often seem to apply uniquely to Africa, sparking further discussion and reflection.

Kudirat Bukola
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

