Nollywood

AMVCA 10: Funke Akindele Poised for Sixth Win, But Faces Stiff Competition

By: The Editor

Date:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Tonight, all eyes will be on the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, as African movie stars and industry stakeholders gather for the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs). Among the nominees, one standout contender, Funke Akindele, is poised to make history with a potential sixth win in the Best Lead Actress category.

Akindele, renowned for her role in “Jenifa’s Diary,” has already secured five AMVCA awards for Best Actress in Comedy, solidifying her status as a comedic powerhouse in Nigerian cinema. Her latest nomination comes for her role in “A Tribe Called Judah,” pitting her against formidable competitors such as Segilola Ogidan, Lucie Debay, and Omowunmi Dada.

Despite her impressive track record, Akindele faces formidable opponents, including Ireti Doyle, whose performance in “The Origin: Madam Koi Koi” has garnered widespread acclaim. Additionally, contenders like Adaobi Dibor, Kehinde Bankole, and Segilola Ogidan present formidable challenges to Akindele’s quest for victory.

In the broader categories, Tolu Ajayi’s “Over the Bridge” emerges as a frontrunner for several major awards, boasting a total of 12 nominations. Competing against other strong contenders like “Breath of Life” and “Jagun Jagun,” the stage is set for a night of surprises and recognition for outstanding cinematic achievements.

As anticipation mounts and speculation runs rampant, the 10th AMVCA promises to be a celebration of excellence and talent in African cinema. With winners set to emerge from 25 categories, including non-voting and audience voting categories, tonight’s ceremony marks a milestone in the event’s illustrious history.

Wike Vs Gov.Fubara Rivary Sparks Anarchy In Rivers State Political Climate
Rivers State Assembly Quarters Under Police Protection Amidst Political Turmoil
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

