Actress Mary Njoku gains admission into Harvard University

May 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress Mary Njoku has been lauded by her colleague and friend Uche Ogbodo as she reportedly gains admission into Harvard University.

The news of Mary Njoku’s admission into the prestigious American institution, Harvard University, was met with widespread jubilation among fans, friends, and colleagues, including Uche Ogbodo, who took to her Instagram to extend her warmest felicitations.

Uche Ogbodo expressed her profound joy and admiration for Mary Njoku’s remarkable achievement, recognizing the rigorous process that typically accompanies admission to Harvard University.

In her heartfelt post, Uche Ogbodo commended Mary Njoku’s exceptional accomplishment and offered sincere prayers for her continued success and advancement to greater heights.

“Congratulations, girl. E no easy abeg, your admission into Harvard e no easy abeg. May God keep lifting you to more heights. Amen and Amen,” Uche Ogbodo wrote on her Instagram page.

Mary Njoku, who is married to Jason Njoku, the founder of Iroko TV, responded with gratitude to Uche Ogbodo’s warm wishes, expressing her appreciation for the kind words and blessings bestowed upon her.(www.naija247news.com).

