Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

17 injured in multiple accidents on Ota-Idiroko Road

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota.

She said that the accident happened about 8.05 a.m.

Okpe said listed the three vehicles as Mazda with registration number AAA 729 AY, a Toyota Haice marked LND 85 DA and a Sino truck with no registration number as well as a Bajaj tricycle marked TTN 58VND.

She said that 32 people comprising 12 male adults and 20 female adults were involved in the crash.

Okpe added that of the 32 persons, six male adults and 11 female adults sustained various degrees of injuries.

She, however, said that no life was lost to the accident.

She said that the suspected cause of the accident was excessive speeding on the part of the truck driver, who attempted to negotiate a bend on Iku Bridge and lost control in the process.

Okpe said that the truck then rammed into the other two vehicles and the tricycle.

“The survivors were taken to the Ota General Hospital for medical attention,” she said.

The official implored motorists to refrain from excessive speeding and consider other road users.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Levi Ogbonna Returns to Nollywood, Vows to Bring Fresh Perspective to Acting
Next article
NGX lists N4.075bn AVA Infrastructure Fund
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Jet Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An aircraft belonging to a premium...

NGX lists N4.075bn AVA Infrastructure Fund

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) has...

Levi Ogbonna Returns to Nollywood, Vows to Bring Fresh Perspective to Acting

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
After pursuing his education in the UK, Nollywood actor...

Rivers crisis: Why F.C.T Minister Wike Is Fighting Gov Fubura – Secondus

The Editor The Editor -
Former PDP Chairman Accuses Political Opponents of Targeting...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Jet Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

Aviation 0
May 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An aircraft belonging to a premium...

NGX lists N4.075bn AVA Infrastructure Fund

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
May 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) has...

Levi Ogbonna Returns to Nollywood, Vows to Bring Fresh Perspective to Acting

Nollywood 0
After pursuing his education in the UK, Nollywood actor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Jet Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0