17 injured in multiple accidents on Ota-Idiroko Road

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota.

She said that the accident happened about 8.05 a.m.

Okpe said listed the three vehicles as Mazda with registration number AAA 729 AY, a Toyota Haice marked LND 85 DA and a Sino truck with no registration number as well as a Bajaj tricycle marked TTN 58VND.

She said that 32 people comprising 12 male adults and 20 female adults were involved in the crash.

Okpe added that of the 32 persons, six male adults and 11 female adults sustained various degrees of injuries.

She, however, said that no life was lost to the accident.

She said that the suspected cause of the accident was excessive speeding on the part of the truck driver, who attempted to negotiate a bend on Iku Bridge and lost control in the process.

Okpe said that the truck then rammed into the other two vehicles and the tricycle.

“The survivors were taken to the Ota General Hospital for medical attention,” she said.

The official implored motorists to refrain from excessive speeding and consider other road users.(www.naija247news.com).

