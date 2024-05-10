UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

May 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Clinical Services of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Ondo, Ondo State, has been relieved of his position.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Temitope Oluwatayo, in Akure.

The former DVC was in the Department of Restorative Dentistry of the university.

The statement said that the decision was confirmed on Thursday, following the adoption and ratification of the Senate decision by the Governing Council of the institution at its 22nd Statutory meeting held at the Council Chamber, Medical Village Campus, Ondo.

“The decision of the Senate was predicated on the former DVC’s unbecoming conduct including frivolous, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the University Management.

“The Governing Council had earlier referred Prof. Loto’s 13-page petition as well as the responses of the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar and the Bursar to the Petitions Committee of the Council appointed to investigate and make proper recommendations.

“The Petition Committee of Council, therefore, found the allegations untrue, malicious and embarrassing to the university community and are liable to bring the university to disrepute given Prof. Loto’s position as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

“UNIMED Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Ayodele Arowojolu, while addressing the Council, noted that a unanimous decision of the Senate speaks volumes about the lack of confidence in Prof. Loto by his academic peers to remain in the office of DVC Admin,” the statement stated.

The Governing Council thereafter approved the resolution of the University Senate for the removal of Prof. Adolphus Loto as DVC.

“UNIMED Senate, on Monday, April 29, 2024, considered the report of the PCC and recommended the removal of Prof. Loto as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor by an overwhelming majority with 100 per cent of the voters approving his removal as DVC Admin.

“The decision was premised on the fact that Prof. Loto made false claims against members of staff of the university, disclosed confidential and official information liable to cause a breach of peace in the university community,” it said. NAN

