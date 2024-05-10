UK-Based Nigerian Pastor Jailed for 34 Years for Multiple Rapes of Congregation Members

Michael Oluronbi, a 60-year-old evangelical Nigerian pastor based in the UK, has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted of multiple rapes of members of his congregation. The verdict was delivered by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The court heard that Oluronbi, originally from Nigeria and residing in Birmingham, was found guilty of 15 counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault against six women and a man. The offenses occurred over a span of 20 years, with at least 88 separate occasions of rape reported.

Some of the victims, predominantly women, became pregnant multiple times as a result of the assaults. Oluronbi, a qualified pharmacist, took some of these victims to abortion clinics to cover up the pregnancies.

The pastor’s wife, Juliana, was also convicted of three counts of aiding and abetting rape and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for her involvement in the crimes.

During the trial, it was revealed that Oluronbi used his position to abuse children and adults under the guise of “spiritual bathing,” claiming it would cleanse them of evil spirits. He denied any wrongdoing, even laughing in the witness box while giving evidence.

In sentencing, Judge Sarah Buckingham described Oluronbi’s actions as “one of the worst cases of sexual abuse of multiple children to come before the courts.” She emphasized that his offending was fueled by arrogance, selfishness, and an insatiable sexual appetite, and he abused the trust placed in him by his victims.

The court also heard that Oluronbi was linked to a Christian church in Edgbaston, Birmingham, where he set up his own splinter group for adults and children, separate from the main church. The offenses took place in Birmingham and London.

Oluronbi was arrested at Birmingham Airport in May last year while attempting to leave the country for Nigeria. Despite claiming God instructed him to administer “holy baths,” the court found that his true purpose was to satisfy his sexual desires.

The sentencing brings closure to the victims and serves as a warning against abuse of power within religious institutions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...