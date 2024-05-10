Rivers PDP crisis may become national conflagration for 2027 presidential politics– Bode George

Bode George Urges Immediate Intervention in Rivers State Crisis, Cautions Against Impeachment Threat

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has sounded the alarm on the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, urging elders and stakeholders of the party to intervene before it spirals into a national catastrophe.

In a stern warning, George cautioned President Bola Tinubu not to underestimate the threat posed by lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly who have signaled intentions to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. He emphasized the PDP’s stronghold in the state and cited constitutional provisions to invalidate defections by PDP lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Quoting Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, George asserted that PDP lawmakers who switched parties have automatically forfeited their seats, rendering them incapable of initiating impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

Expressing deep concern over the potential consequences of political unrest in Rivers State, George urged all parties involved to prioritize peace and national stability. He called upon the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP to swiftly address the crisis and implored political actors to consider the collective interests of Nigerians above partisan affiliations.

In a plea for restraint, George urged stakeholders to refrain from making provocative statements that could exacerbate tensions in Rivers State and endanger Nigeria’s democratic process. He emphasized the need for immediate action to safeguard democracy and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...