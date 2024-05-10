Menu
South South

Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara Relocates House of Assembly Following Chamber Fire

By: The Editor

Date:

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has issued Executive Order 001, officially relocating the House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House in Port Harcourt. The gazette, dated December 14th, 2023, attributes the relocation to a fire incident that occurred on October 29th, 2023, which left the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly burnt.

Governor Fubara emphasized that the current condition of the chamber posed significant safety concerns for both staff and members of the House of Assembly. He deemed it necessary to prioritize urgent repairs, renovation, and reconstruction of the damaged chambers to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.

In his directive, Governor Fubara underscored the importance of ensuring that the proceedings of the House of Assembly continue without impediment or frustration. Effective immediately, all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly will temporarily convene at the designated auditorium within the Government House premises in Port Harcourt.

The Editor
The Editor

