Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Report: Buhari Govt’s ₦5,000 Cash Transfer Scheme Shows Limited Impact on Household Consumption n

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

According to a report titled “Beta Don Come: Effects of Cash Transfers on Women and Households in Nigeria” by the World Bank, the ₦5,000 cash transfer scheme implemented by the Nigerian Government had little impact on household consumption and women’s financial inclusion in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The scheme, known as the National Social Safety Nets Project (NASSP), was introduced in 2016 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. However, the report suggests that it also had limited effects on employment, particularly for women.

Payments were disbursed as a lump sum every two months to each household’s primary caregiver, predominantly women. Despite this, the report indicates a need for complementary livelihood support to generate sustainable improvements in households’ self-sufficiency.

While the program improved several dimensions of households’ and women’s welfare over time, including increased household savings, food security, access to farmland, and livestock ownership, it did not significantly impact overall household consumption, women’s employment, or financial inclusion.

Positive impacts were primarily attributed to the saving mobilization component of the program, with households more likely to save the longer they received cash transfers. However, statistically significant effects on household consumption or caregivers’ employment and financial inclusion were not observed.

Although the program showed efficacy in some areas, the World Bank highlights the need for further examination of its impacts to ensure its effectiveness in achieving its intended goals.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, Lawmaker Representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, Passes Away
Next article
UK-Based Nigerian Pastor Jailed for 34 Years for Multiple Rapes of Congregation Members
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its...

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

The Editor The Editor -
The management of Deeper Life High School has taken...

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chad's interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious...

Chadian Soldiers Deploy Across Capital Amid Presidential Election Celebration

The Editor The Editor -
Chadian soldiers flooded the streets of the capital on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

North East 0
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its...

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

JAMB 0
The management of Deeper Life High School has taken...

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Geopolitics 0
Chad's interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

Idowu Peters - 0