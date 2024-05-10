Report: Buhari Govt’s ₦5,000 Cash Transfer Scheme Shows Limited Impact on Household Consumption n

According to a report titled “Beta Don Come: Effects of Cash Transfers on Women and Households in Nigeria” by the World Bank, the ₦5,000 cash transfer scheme implemented by the Nigerian Government had little impact on household consumption and women’s financial inclusion in the country.

The scheme, known as the National Social Safety Nets Project (NASSP), was introduced in 2016 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. However, the report suggests that it also had limited effects on employment, particularly for women.

Payments were disbursed as a lump sum every two months to each household’s primary caregiver, predominantly women. Despite this, the report indicates a need for complementary livelihood support to generate sustainable improvements in households’ self-sufficiency.

While the program improved several dimensions of households’ and women’s welfare over time, including increased household savings, food security, access to farmland, and livestock ownership, it did not significantly impact overall household consumption, women’s employment, or financial inclusion.

Positive impacts were primarily attributed to the saving mobilization component of the program, with households more likely to save the longer they received cash transfers. However, statistically significant effects on household consumption or caregivers’ employment and financial inclusion were not observed.

Although the program showed efficacy in some areas, the World Bank highlights the need for further examination of its impacts to ensure its effectiveness in achieving its intended goals.

