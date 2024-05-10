Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Prince Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games and highlight mental health

By: Naija247news

Date:

rewrite and headline ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion mental health for young people affected by conflicts and to promote the Invictus Games, which the prince founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The couple, in the West African nation for the first time on the invitation of its military, visited the Lightway Academy college which receives support from their Archewell foundation to educate and train young girls affected by conflicts in Nigeria.

Harry and Meghan will also be meeting with wounded soldiers and their families in what Nigerian officials have said is a show of support to improve the morale of the soldiers, including those fighting a 14-year war against Islamic extremists in the country’s northeast.

“This engagement with Invictus is giving us the opportunity for the recovery of our soldiers,” Abidemi Marquis, the director of sports at Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters, told reporters on Thursday.

Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner, after which he founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to offer wounded veterans and servicemembers the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics. Nigeria was among the nations that participated in last year’s edition of the games.

The couple were received at the Abuja school by a dancing troupe and a crowd of excited students and teachers.

Student Nnenna Okorie couldn’t hide her excitement at meeting the couple. “She is the prettiest human being ever,” said Okorie, a senior student at the school. “I admire her so much and then Harry. I love how he is so supportive,” she said.

During their stay, Harry and Meghan will attend basketball and volleyball matches and will meet with local non-governmental organizations in Abuja and Lagos that are receiving support from them. Meghan will also co-host an event on women in leadership with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, according to their spokesman Charlie Gipson.

The news of Meghan’s visit excited some in Nigeria where her life — and association with the British royal family — is closely followed. Meghan has also said in the past that she found out through a genealogy test that she was 43% Nigerian.

The Nigerian military has touted the Invictus Games as one which could help the recovery of thousands of its personnel who have been fighting the homegrown Boko Haram Islamic extremists and their factions since 2009 when they launched an insurgency.

“Eighty percent of our soldiers that have been involved in this recovery program are getting better (and) their outlook to life is positive,” Marquis, the military’s sports director, said.

“The recovery program has given them an opportunity to improve their personal self-esteem, to improve their mental health and emotional intelligence.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
The Biden-Netanyahu relationship is strained like never before
Next article
AfDB President Advocates Media Transformation for Positive African Narrative
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its...

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

The Editor The Editor -
The management of Deeper Life High School has taken...

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chad's interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious...

Chadian Soldiers Deploy Across Capital Amid Presidential Election Celebration

The Editor The Editor -
Chadian soldiers flooded the streets of the capital on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

North East 0
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its...

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

JAMB 0
The management of Deeper Life High School has taken...

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Geopolitics 0
Chad's interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

Idowu Peters - 0