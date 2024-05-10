Menu
Digital Economy

O3 Capital Partners, Amex Launch New Premium Credit Cards in Nigeria

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

O3 Capital, a leading Nigerian fintech firm, has inked a deal with American Express to roll out four new credit cards in Nigeria: the O3 American Express Green Card, O3 American Express Gold Card, O3 American Express Platinum® Card for consumers, and the O3 American Express Gold Business Card for SMEs.

These cards aim to enrich the customer experience by offering a wide array of travel and lifestyle perks both domestically and internationally. Cardholders can enjoy discounts at select businesses, cinema and dining privileges, hotel and car rental benefits, as well as various insurance coverage.

Moreover, the O3 American Express Platinum® Card offers premium benefits including a dedicated travel and lifestyle concierge service, membership in a global hotel programme, and five complimentary visits annually to eligible airport lounges worldwide.

The O3 American Express® Gold Business Card, the first of its kind in Nigeria, is tailored to meet the spending needs of businesses. It facilitates day-to-day business transactions, provides access to credit facilities, supports international transactions, and offers an extended repayment period of up to 45 days.

Abimbola Pinheiro, CEO of O3 Capital, expressed pride in the partnership, highlighting the significance of offering tailored solutions to Nigerian consumers and businesses. He emphasized the importance of introducing the first American Express Business Card to the Nigerian business community.

Mohammed Badi, President of Global Network Services at American Express, underscored the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Nigeria and across Africa, noting that the new cards will provide consumers and businesses with more payment options and support local businesses in their growth endeavors.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

