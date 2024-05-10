O3 Capital Partners, Amex Launch New Premium Credit Cards in Nigeria

O3 Capital, a leading Nigerian fintech firm, has inked a deal with American Express to roll out four new credit cards in Nigeria: the O3 American Express Green Card, O3 American Express Gold Card, O3 American Express Platinum® Card for consumers, and the O3 American Express Gold Business Card for SMEs.

These cards aim to enrich the customer experience by offering a wide array of travel and lifestyle perks both domestically and internationally. Cardholders can enjoy discounts at select businesses, cinema and dining privileges, hotel and car rental benefits, as well as various insurance coverage.

Moreover, the O3 American Express Platinum® Card offers premium benefits including a dedicated travel and lifestyle concierge service, membership in a global hotel programme, and five complimentary visits annually to eligible airport lounges worldwide.

The O3 American Express® Gold Business Card, the first of its kind in Nigeria, is tailored to meet the spending needs of businesses. It facilitates day-to-day business transactions, provides access to credit facilities, supports international transactions, and offers an extended repayment period of up to 45 days.

Abimbola Pinheiro, CEO of O3 Capital, expressed pride in the partnership, highlighting the significance of offering tailored solutions to Nigerian consumers and businesses. He emphasized the importance of introducing the first American Express Business Card to the Nigerian business community.

Mohammed Badi, President of Global Network Services at American Express, underscored the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Nigeria and across Africa, noting that the new cards will provide consumers and businesses with more payment options and support local businesses in their growth endeavors.

