Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates to N1,459.73/$1 at Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira continued its free-fall against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, May 9 as it fell by 2.7 per cent or N38.67 to close at N1,459.73/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,421.06/$1, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

At the parallel market, the Naira further suffered a N5 loss against the United States Dollar on Thursday, trading at N1,455/$1 compared with the midweek’s closing rate of N1,450/$1.

However, the domestic currency put up a stronger performance against the Pound Sterling in the official market, as it appreciated by N8.21 to sell for N1,765.90/£1 versus the N1,774.11/£1 it was sold in the previous session.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
IMF warns FG against CBN Act amendment
Next article
First Bank appoints Olufowose as Chairman, Hassan-Odukale steps down
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

First Bank appoints Olufowose as Chairman, Hassan-Odukale steps down

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First Bank has announced Ebenezer Olufowose...

IMF warns FG against CBN Act amendment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has...

SEC rolls out regulations for private companies

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC...

FG Restates Commitment To End HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has restated its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

First Bank appoints Olufowose as Chairman, Hassan-Odukale steps down

Companies & Markets 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First Bank has announced Ebenezer Olufowose...

IMF warns FG against CBN Act amendment

Economy 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has...

SEC rolls out regulations for private companies

SEC Nigeria 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

First Bank appoints Olufowose as Chairman, Hassan-Odukale steps down

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0