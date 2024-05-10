Naira depreciates to N1,459.73/$1 at Official Market

May 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira continued its free-fall against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, May 9 as it fell by 2.7 per cent or N38.67 to close at N1,459.73/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,421.06/$1, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

At the parallel market, the Naira further suffered a N5 loss against the United States Dollar on Thursday, trading at N1,455/$1 compared with the midweek’s closing rate of N1,450/$1.

However, the domestic currency put up a stronger performance against the Pound Sterling in the official market, as it appreciated by N8.21 to sell for N1,765.90/£1 versus the N1,774.11/£1 it was sold in the previous session.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...