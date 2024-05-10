“Melania Trump Announces Barron, 18, Withdraws as GOP Delegate'”

Melania Trump’s office disclosed on Friday that her son Barron Trump, aged 18, will not be serving as a delegate for the Republican National Convention in Florida this summer, attributing the decision to “prior commitments.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement provided to DailyMail.com, Melania Trump’s office conveyed Barron’s gratitude for being selected by the Florida Republican Party but stated his regret in declining the opportunity due to preexisting obligations.

No further details regarding Barron’s commitments were provided.

Barron Trump was recently elected as an at-large delegate to formally nominate his father, Donald Trump, as the Republican presidential nominee during the convention. However, his participation in the event is now uncertain.

Other members of the Trump family, including Don Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos, are also designated as delegates at large for the state of Florida. Notably, Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in her father’s administration, was omitted from the delegate list.

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, Barron remained relatively shielded from the public eye at the behest of his mother Melania, who is known for her protective stance regarding her son.

Despite his infrequent public appearances, Barron has garnered attention, especially on social media, where he became the subject of scrutiny and, at times, inappropriate commentary.

Donald Trump previously revealed Barron’s interest in politics and his penchant for offering advice to his father. Additionally, Barron, who is set to graduate from high school next week, has reportedly been considering his college options, with campus protests being a factor in his decision-making process.

While Barron’s exact plans after high school remain undisclosed, sources suggest his active support for the Trump 2024 campaign behind the scenes. However, Barron did not attend his father’s 2024 presidential announcement at Mar-a-Lago.

As Donald Trump navigates legal proceedings, including a hush-money trial involving porn star Stormy Daniels, Barron’s graduation day on May 17th coincides with the former president’s busy schedule, raising questions about their simultaneous commitments.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...