Man arrested for raping 14-year-old female hawker in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

May 10, 2024.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Akinyode Rasaq, accused of defiling a 14-year-old hawker (name withheld) in the Bode Olude area of Abeokuta.

The incident occurred at about 10 am on Sunday, May 5, 2024, when the teenage girl left the home to hawk Moi Moi.

It was gathered that the culprit allegedly approached the teenage hawker, pretending to be interested in buying Moi Moi.

According to reports, the suspect refused to pay her (the teenage girl) after purchasing N1000 worth of the food item, insisting that he would only do so after he finished eating.

“She left home to hawk. The suspect was believed to have chased her and persuaded her to sell the steamed bean cake to him,” a divisional police source told the publication

“He said she had to wait for him to finish the steamed bean cake before he would pay the money. She said she was there for many hours, but the man refused to pay her. She didn’t even realise how much time had passed while she waited there, hoping the suspect would pay the money.

“Then, at about 1 p.m. on the same day, the suspect suddenly dragged the girl to his apartment in Bode Olude and had carnal knowledge of her before freeing her.

It was further learnt that an aged woman who also lived in the street, identified simply as Nurat, corroborated the teenage hawker’s account of the incident to the police who visited the crime scene.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident disclosed that the suspect had been arrested and detained.

“The minor was hawking when the suspect approached her, pretending to buy what she was selling, unknown to the girl that he had a clandestine and evil plan. He forcefully dragged her into his room and defiled the teenage girl. Our men at the Bode Olude Police Division visited the crime scene,” she stated.

"A medical test was conducted on the teenage girl, and the result showed that there was forceful penetration. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department."

