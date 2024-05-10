Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Malian National Dialogue Recommends Military Stay in Power for Years, Backs Junta Chief for Presidency”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Following a Malian national dialogue, which saw a significant opposition boycott, recommendations were made for the military rulers, who seized power in 2020, to extend their tenure for several more years.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement aired on state television, hundreds of participants at the dialogue proposed that junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita should be a presidential candidate in future elections.

Boubacar Sow, the rapporteur of the steering committee for the consultations, disclosed that they suggested prolonging the transition “from two to five years” and endorsed Colonel Assimi Goita’s candidacy for the presidency.

If implemented, this would mean the colonels would retain power for an additional three years, extending their rule until 2027.

Furthermore, the dialogue recommended initiating “doctrinal dialogue with the so-called jihadist armed groups,” as stated by Sow.

However, a significant portion of the opposition refrained from participating in the dialogue, alleging that the military officers were using it as a means to perpetuate their grip on power.

Mali has been under junta rule since successive coups in 2020 and 2021, with the military pledging to transfer power through democratic elections. Despite this, the elections have been indefinitely postponed due to security concerns heightened by jihadist activities.

In April, all party political activities were suspended by the military authorities after stifling dissent from opponents, journalists, and human rights activists.

Colonel Assimi Goita maintained that the dialogue was “entirely inclusive,” emphasizing his desire for all Malians to engage and express themselves freely.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Defence HQTR Reports 135 Terrorists Eliminated, 182 Apprehended, and 140 Victims Rescued in Weekly Operations”
Next article
“Melania Trump Announces Barron, 18, Withdraws as GOP Delegate'”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news Naija247news -
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

LASEMA recovers body of drainage worker trapped in underground tunnel

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion 0
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Education 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Top Stories 0
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news - 0