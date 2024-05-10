LASEMA recovers body of drainage worker trapped in underground tunnel

May 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA), has confirmed the death of a man trapped in an underground tunnel for five days around Onipan area of the state.

The LASEMA Permanent secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Friday.

He said the man was rescued dead as at the evening on Friday.

“After five days of painstaking, tedious and energy sapping operation, the team remained determined and focused on the rescue operation.

“At about 5:53pm on Friday, May 10, the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage and tunnel.

“The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks,” he said.

According to reports, the agency had received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop, regarding a drain duck man working for LAMATA that got trapped in the underground tunnel.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased, Mr Tajudeen Amololo, 59, got trapped in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage to allow free flow of drainage water.(www.naija247news.com).

