JAMB

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

By: The Editor

Date:

The management of Deeper Life High School has taken to social media to laud the remarkable achievements of 174 of its students who scored 300 marks and above in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Revealed in a Facebook post on Friday, May 10, 2024, the students achieved impressive scores ranging from 300 to 362 out of a possible 400 marks.

In their announcement, the school highlighted the exceptional performance of its students, considering the nationwide statistic released by JAMB, where only approximately 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above.

Sharing a video showcasing the students’ success, the school captioned it, “Behold the DLHS 2024 UTME heroes and heroines; one hundred and seventy-four (174) students who scored 300 and above! Congratulations to the Champions.”

Among the distinguished performers was Ayeyemi Godsgift Ibukunoluwa, who attained the highest score of 362 marks.

The UTME results, released by JAMB on Monday, April 29, revealed that out of 1,842,464 candidates, 1,402,490 failed to score 200 out of 400 marks. However, JAMB opted not to disclose the names of the highest-scoring candidates, citing the complexity of admission criteria and the ranking nature of the UTME.

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election
Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello
