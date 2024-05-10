Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

VIP tickets for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to cost $2MILLION.

By: The Editor

Date:

The highly anticipated bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is generating immense buzz, with promoters offering VIP packages priced at a staggering $2 million. Scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium on July 20, the event promises an electrifying clash between the youthful Paul, 27, and the seasoned Tyson, who will be 58 by fight night.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst a flurry of pre-sale sign-ups, promoters have reported over 121,000 fans expressing interest in witnessing the showdown firsthand. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a host of exclusive perks, including ringside seats, photo opportunities with the fighters, signed memorabilia, and luxurious accommodation at the fighters’ hotel.

The fight marks Tyson’s return to professional boxing after nearly two decades, with expectations running high for a record-breaking streaming event in the U.S. Both fighters are poised to reap substantial financial rewards from the encounter, with Tyson and Paul anticipated to earn eight-figure sums.

In addition to the main event, the fight card features other compelling matchups, including Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight crown, promising an unforgettable night of sporting action.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Davido Hints at Retirement from Music Industry After Next Album Release
Next article
EFCC arrests 133 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Calabar, Ede
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news Naija247news -
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

LASEMA recovers body of drainage worker trapped in underground tunnel

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion 0
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Education 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Top Stories 0
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news - 0