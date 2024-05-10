VIP tickets for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to cost $2MILLION.

The highly anticipated bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is generating immense buzz, with promoters offering VIP packages priced at a staggering $2 million. Scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium on July 20, the event promises an electrifying clash between the youthful Paul, 27, and the seasoned Tyson, who will be 58 by fight night.

Amidst a flurry of pre-sale sign-ups, promoters have reported over 121,000 fans expressing interest in witnessing the showdown firsthand. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a host of exclusive perks, including ringside seats, photo opportunities with the fighters, signed memorabilia, and luxurious accommodation at the fighters’ hotel.

The fight marks Tyson’s return to professional boxing after nearly two decades, with expectations running high for a record-breaking streaming event in the U.S. Both fighters are poised to reap substantial financial rewards from the encounter, with Tyson and Paul anticipated to earn eight-figure sums.

In addition to the main event, the fight card features other compelling matchups, including Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight crown, promising an unforgettable night of sporting action.

