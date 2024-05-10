Menu
North Central

Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, Lawmaker Representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, Passes Away

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – In a statement released on Friday by Hon. Akin Rotimi, the Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, it was announced that Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, a member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th National Assembly, has passed away.

The statement, issued in Abuja and made available to journalists, revealed that the lawmaker died after a brief illness.

“We announce with deep sorrow the passing of Hon. Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), the distinguished Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives. Hon. Dogonyaro passed away after a brief illness,” the statement conveyed.

Hon. Rotimi hailed Dogonyaro as a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment.

“He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee,” the statement noted.

Elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dogonyaro was recognized for his integrity, diligence, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

Rotimi described the deceased lawmaker as a detribalised patriot, emphasizing his ability to foster strong bonds of friendship with Honourable Members from across the country. Hon. Dogonyaro is survived by wives and children.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, constituents, colleagues, and the people of Jigawa State. We pray for strength and comfort for all who mourn his passing,” the statement expressed.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

