Gov. Fubara not willing to reconcile with Wike – Ex-Rivers commissioner, Adangor

Former Rivers State Attorney General Reveals Governor’s Reluctance to Reconciliation with Predecessor

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Rivers State Attorney General, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, disclosed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is unwilling to reconcile with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Adangor stated that Governor Fubara is not the peacemaker he is perceived to be, shedding light on his own resignation from Fubara’s cabinet in April. He cited the governor’s refusal to challenge the validity of the Presidential Peace Pact by President Bola Tinubu regarding the feud between Fubara and Wike as a primary reason for his resignation.

According to Adangor, his ordeal with the governor began in December 2023 after the Presidential Peace Pact in Abuja. He revealed that Fubara redeployed him from the justice ministry to the Ministry of Special Duties without consultation, a move Adangor perceived as a consequence of his commitment to the rule of law, prompting his resignation.

Adangor emphasized his loyalty to Wike politically, asserting that his insistence on conducting matters in accordance with the law angered Fubara. He also highlighted instances where Fubara’s actions contradicted his portrayal as a peacemaker, such as directing the management of Rivers State University not to allow Adangor’s return after his resignation and refusing to sign the warrant of establishment of a customary court in Adangor’s local community.

These revelations suggest a strained relationship between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, casting doubt on Fubara’s willingness to pursue reconciliation efforts.

