FG Restates Commitment To End HIV/AIDS Epidemic

May 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by expanding its collaboration with local and global development partners and strengthening sub-national mechanisms.

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Temitope Ilori, made the commitment on Thursday at the closing of the 2024 Nigeria HIV prevention conference themed, ‘Accelerating HIV prevention to end AIDS through innovations and community engagement.’

Ilori said the government is determined in its pursuit of the 95-95-95 targets aimed at ending AIDS by 2030.

The DG stressed the essence of inclusivity in combating the disease, saying, “As an agency, we are ready and poised to provide leadership to drive an accelerated decline in new HIV infections.

“We are going to strengthen our multisectoral engagement starting from the State level through our State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA) to deliver their mandate and ensure sustainability at the grassroots.

“We are poised to foster community engagements, participation, and leadership to keep with the global AIDS strategy.”

Additionally, she hinted that the conference will become a regular event, with plans to expand its reach to the state level, thereby facilitating greater engagement with local communities and grassroots.

“I think by then, we will have a bigger success story. We are also going to strengthen our data to make sure that we get it right,” she added.

The youth representative who spoke at the conference, Elizabeth Talatu, called for inclusive programmes and policies to achieve the 95-95-95 targets and end AIDS by 2030.

Talatu said young people are eager to support sustained multisectoral efforts for HIV prevention and urged for their meaningful involvement in the design and implementation of these initiatives.

“We recognise that collaboration and partnerships across sectors are key in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“To this end, we call for the active involvement and engagement of multiple sectors, including health, education, youth and sports development, budget and planning, women’s affairs, and others alike in the integration of HIV prevention interventions in programs targeting adolescents and young people.”

The youths also called for the meaningful engagement of adolescents and young people living with HIV, including key populations in inter-ministerial task forces and technical working groups responsible for the coordination of multisectoral collaboration, resource mobilisation, and implementation of HIV prevention programs.

They also called for support for the effective implementation of comprehensive sexuality education and the strengthening of the in-school Family Life and HIV Education Program in Nigeria.

They also called for the integration of HIV prevention into existing health and development programs targeting adolescents and young people, including sexual reproductive health and rights, economic empowerment, mental health, sexual and gender-based violence, and education.

The Country Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, Leo Zekeng, commended Nigeria and NACA for their efforts, expressing confidence that Nigeria is on track to meet global targets if it addresses critical areas highlighted by the conference, including funding, data gathering, multisectoral engagement, and the involvement of key populations and youth in driving programmes and plans aimed at addressing the issue.

He stressed the importance of monitoring state-level activities and empowering them to fulfill their mandates.

Moreover, Zekeng emphasised the need to empower states through technological deployment to access support from development partners, enhancing their capacity to drive progress.(www.naija247news.com).

